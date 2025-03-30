Sunusi, Bayero urge Muslims to imbibe Ramadan virtues

The 16th Emir of Kano and 15th Emir of Kano, Malam Mohammad Sanusi II and Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero respectively, have urged Muslims to incorporate the virtues learned during Ramadan into their daily lives.

Emir Sunusi made the call during his sermon at the congregational Eid prayers held at the Kofar Mata Eid ground in Kano on Sunday.

Sanusi emphasised the importance of emulating Prophet Mohammad’s teachings and extending goodwill to the needy.

He condemned the recent alleged killing of innocent hunters in Edo State, urging the government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He also cautioned residents to remain law-abiding and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, his deputy, and other top government officials joined thousands of people for the Eid prayers, echoing Sanusi’s message.

Also speaking, Bayero, who conducted his Eid prayers at the Nasarawa Mini Palace, offered prayers for peaceful coexistence in the country.

In spite of the separate locations, there was no tension or conflict between the supporters of the two figures.

Both Sanusi and Bayero, in their separate sermons, called for peace, unity, and harmony among residents.

They also emphasised the importance of following Prophet Muhammad’s teachings, particularly in helping the needy.

Some residents who spoke with NAN commended the peaceful atmosphere that characterised the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in the city, in spite of the ongoing emirate crisis.

Sabo Muhummad, a resident of Yakassai, Kano Municipal Council, expressed happiness over the peaceful atmosphere in the state in spite the crisis.

“Both the Emirs are men of respect, and it is clear that they want peace for Kano,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammad Abubakar from Tauroni Local Government commended the orderliness and praised the police and other security agencies for maintaining peace.

He called for continued security presence beyond the Sallah festivities.

Suleiman Abubakar, a tricycle operator. expressed gratitude to Allah for witnessing another Eid.

As part of the celebration, he offered free rides to his passengers.

“Later in the day, I plan to visit my parents and loved ones to celebrate with them,” he said.

Bashari Sani, a resident of Kofar Mata, shared his story of overcoming economic hardship to celebrate Eid with his family.

He said: “I managed to buy clothes for my wife and three children and even purchased a chicken to celebrate with joy.”

Sani prayed to Allah to grant peace and protection across the country.

