Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Friday suspended their team’s Welfare Officer, Abdulrahman Abdulsalam.

Chris Okunnuwa, the club’s Media Officer, in a statement said Abdulsalam was suspended over his misconduct on Match Day 15 of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the welfare officer was suspended over the alleged assault of referee Joseph Ogabor.

The referee was reportedly assaulted in the dressing room on Sunday in Akure during their match against Nasarawa United FC of Lafia.

NAN reports that Ogabor was quoted as saying there were threats to his life and his safety was not guaranteed.

The Media Officer said: “Sunshine Stars have suspended Abdulsalam due to his conduct during the game against Nasarawa United.

“Abdulsalam will remain suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry process with the Ondo State FA and stadium security personnel.

“A definite pronouncement will be made at the end of the investigation.”

Sunshine Stars are presently 14th on the NPFL log with 18 points.