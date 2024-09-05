Sunshine Stars’ Skipper retires from active football

Sunshine Stars Captain, Abe Sunday, has announced his retirement from active football.

The captain of the Ondo State-based club announced his plan to retire at a news conference on Wednesday in Akure.

He explained that he was retiring after a thoughtful consideration of playing active football for about two decades.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sunday was the Skipper of Sunshine Stars until the 2023/2024 season in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

He had also played for Teuta Durres FC of Albania on loan in the 2017/2018 season.

He said: “I am announcing my immediate retirement from professional football after about two decades of active service as a player.

“I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity to have played the most part of my career as captain of my boyhood club, Sunshine Stars FC of Akure.

”I won’t also forget the stint with Teuta Durres FC of Albania.”

Sunday also said it was an honour to have represented Nigeria, playing the U-17 AFCON and World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt before graduating to the national U-23 team and the home-based Super Eagles in 2010.

He said: “I want to thank my clubs: Sunshine Stars FC and Teuta FC in Albania, as well as my coaches, teammates, fans and even the gentlemen of the press who supported me throughout my active days.

“Special thanks to my family members and my closest friends, they have been a part of my journey from day one and have given me so much love and support through the good and bad times.

“No matter the circumstances, football is still part of me.

“In the last years of my active days, I have been preparing for bigger roles in the backroom as well as the boardroom and I will be ever ready to give everything off the field.

“Hope to see you all again on the next journey.”

