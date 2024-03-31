Sunshine Stars, Queens win Ondo FA Cup

Sunshine Stars FC and Sunshine Queens FC of Akure have emerged champions of 2024 Ondo State FA Cup in the male and female categories.

The matches for both male and female categories were played at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure on Saturday.

It had Sunshine Queens defeating Onimarg FC 1-0 in the first encounter to win the female version of the FA Cup, while Sunshine Stars Football Club also defeated Adamimogo by 2-0 to lift the Ondo State FA Cup.

The FA Chairman in the State, Dele Ajayi, appreciated the teams that participated in this edition of the competition.

Ajayi urged the teams to be good ambassadors of the state in the Federation Cup to be held later in the year.

He said: “I am happy with the way the teams comported themselves throughout the competition.

“Today’s FA Cup competition is an annual event organised by the Nigeria Football Federation across the state football association.

“Each state will produce two clubs to represent their state at the federation level and winners of the tournament will represent Nigeria at the continental level.”

Ajayi said that the Governor’s Cup competition had been resuscitated after many years of neglect due to financial difficulties, adding that the competition would start after the FA Cup.