Sunderland sack Anichebe

Former Nigerian international, Victor Anichebe, has been released by Sunderland.

The 29-year-old is one of 11 players that the club released as they look to rebuild their side ahead of life in the Championship next season.

Anichebe made 18 starts in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals and though he was impressive at times, his injury proneness curtailed his progress.

Anichebe has a wealth of experience in the Premier League having played for Everton and West Bromwich Albion between 2006 and 2016.

It remains to be seen whether the Nigeria international will earn a move to a new English outfit or fancy that the time is right to challenge himself in a new country.

Anichebe certainly has the quality to perform at the highest level, though what could put off Premiership clubs is his proneness to injuries. His release comes as no surprise considering that Sunderland will be looking to rebuild their side.

