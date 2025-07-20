Sunday Oliseh loses younger brother to malaria

Former Super Eagles Captain and Head Coach, Sunday Oliseh, has lost one of his younger brothers to malaria.
According to a statement released on the death by the family to newsmen on Saturday, Uche Oliseh died on June 17 at the age of 51.
The statement said: “Uche was a cherished member of our family—deeply loved, kind-spirited, full of life, and devoted to those around him.
“He is survived by his four children, his parents, and siblings, including Churchill Oliseh and his immediate elder brother, Sunday Oliseh, former Nigerian footballer and national team coach.
“The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and asks for continued prayers as we mourn this profound loss.”