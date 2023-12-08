Sunday Igboho speaks on turning to cat during raid by DSS on his home

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has reacted to reports that he turned into a cat when operatives of the Department of State Services stormed his Ibadan, Oyo State residence in July 2021.

The Yoruba Nation agitator spoke on the report in an interview he granted The PUNCH on Thursday.

Igboho said: “It is true that some cats were killed during the attack.

“Because the DSS just kept firing bullets in all directions.

“I was rearing cats as pets, and I had many of them in my house.

“So, anything or movement attracted sporadic gunshots.

“Their mission was to either kill me or arrest me and take me to an unknown destination, but the Almighty God is greater than anybody in this world, including the despotic ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

“My God and providence put Buhari to shame with the lawless invasion of my home because they all failed to achieve what they came for.

“I didn’t turn into a cat to escape.”

On the report that the DSS came with three herbalists for the raid to ensure he was demystified, Igboho said: “I wouldn’t know that because the DSS stormed my residence at midnight, causing fear and commotion in the whole of the Soka area of Ibadan and releasing a volley of bullets for several hours.

“In that atmosphere of confusion and violence, how do you expect me to be checking if they came with herbalists or pastors?

“There couldn’t have been time for that.”

On the allegation that he stockpiled guns in his house, Igboho said: “That’s very far from the truth.

“How can I stockpile guns in my house?

“All those allegations are phantoms and cooked up by the DSS just to implicate me in a planned or trumped-up criminal trial.”