The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the Fulani herdsmen crisis that has engulfed the South West region of Nigeria in the last one week.

Recall that some few days ago, a popular Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, forcefully evicted Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa community in Oyo State after giving them an ultimatum to leave due to their involvement in killings and kidnappings.

Primate Ayodele in his reaction faulted Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, for failing Nigerians, especially in terms of security.

He made it known that President Buhari is not in control of his government and if care isn’t taken, Nigeria will experience what no one ever prays for because it will be terrible.

He reinstated his words on Fulani Herdsmen and Miyetti Allah some months ago about the association being a terrorist group.

He explained that God showed him that they are terrorist groups and in few months, the prophecy is already manifesting.

On Igboho, Primate Ayodele warned him to be careful and handle the case with utmost diplomacy to avoid it generating into something bigger.

He said: The government must look into this matter seriously so that it will not turn to what the government doesn’t expect.

“Fulani herdsmen matter is a serious matter, and it can consume the government.

“I have said it earlier that Fulani Herdsmen will become a terrorist group.

“I still want to stand by it that the association is a terrorist group.

“If this government allows what is going on to continue, it will become more serious.

“This thing we are joking with isn’t a thing to joke with.

“The government must take this insecurity serious.

“Sunday Igboho must handle the matter carefully so that it will not turn to something else.

“Fulani herdsmen are terrorists and this is why the government must handle this matter seriously.

“Buhari is disappointing Nigerians more.

“He has not addressed this issue the way he is supposed to.

“When we talk about insecurity, these are the things that causes it.

“The government must be careful so that it will turn to a situation when people will start defending themselves.

“Fulani herdsmen must be cautioned.

“This is not a time to joke.

“Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb of Fulani herdsmen.

“They don’t own Nigeria.

“They have to be cautioned by the President.”

It would be recalled that Primate Elijah Ayodele in his annual book of prophecy, titled: “Warning to the nations,” predicted that there will be crisis between Hausa and Yoruba tribes in the country.