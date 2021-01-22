Cultural activist, Sunday Igboho, has vowed to chase away Fulani herdsmen from Ibarapa region of Oyo State on Friday (today) despite the warning of Governor Seyi Makinde against the threat.

Igboho last week gave the seven days ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa region to vacate the region.

But Makinde in a swift response condemned Igboho for threatening to chase away Fulani herdsmen from Ibarapa region.

In a statewide broadcast, the Governor called for peaceful coexistence.

However, in a video obtained by The Eagle Online, Igboho threatened to chase away the Fulani herdsmen from Ibarapa region of Oyo State today, boasting that the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has thrown his weight behind the move.

He described the Alaafin as the only traditional ruler to have spoken out on the insecurity in Yorubaland without fear.

He also called on all other traditional rulers in Yorubaland to speak out against killer Fulani herdsmen in the region.

He said: “I’m in my house today.

“We are preparing to go to Ibarapaland.

“I pray no person of Yoruba extraction will be missing when the land is booming.

“I want Yorubas abroad to be rest assured that anyone behind Fulani kidnappers will be destroyed with their family members.

“We are going to chase away Fulani from Ibarapaland today.

“The Alaafin of Oyo is behind us and if you want to know that he is behind us, fight with us.

“We want all other traditional rulers to speak out.”

Also in another video, Igboho carpeted Governor Makinde for threatening him with soldiers.

He asked Makinde where the Fulanis were when he contacted him to work for him to emerge victorious in the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State.

He said: “You have forgotten when you were ‘bankrolling’ me when you wanted to become Governor.

“Where were the Fulanis then?”