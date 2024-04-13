Sunday Igboho, Akintoye react to agitators’ invasion of Oyo State Secretariat

The leading activists of the Yoruba Nation, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, and Professor Banji Akintoye, have distanced themselves from the invasion of the Oyo State Government Secretariat by agitators on Saturday.

Some suspected Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, the capital, and hoisted their flags.

It took the intervention of policemen from the State Command and Nigerian Army personnel from 2 Division, who dispersed the agitators and brought normalcy to the area.

The incident brought panic in the area as businesses and houses put their doors on lock and key, while motorists scampered for safety, plunging the roads in the axis into traffic.

Reacting to the incident, Igboho, speaking through his media aide, Olayemi Koiki, in a Facebook Live, said he was not aware and not part of it.

He said: “I know nothing about it and I don’t know those behind it.

“If we want to organise a rally or any Yoruba Nation activity, we usually make an announcement beforehand.

“Any person that said he is agitating for Yoruba Nation and is going to attack government facilities, that person or group is on his own.

“I don’t know anything about it.”

Speaking in a similar vein, Professor Akintoye, the former leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, alleged that another separatist leader, Abiola Onitiri, was behind the incident in Oyo State.

Akintoye said: “I have spoken to Sunday Igboho.

“Some people sent them to make sure that they disrupt the Yoruba self-determination struggle.

“I was informed a few minutes ago that some people who said they are followers of Onitiri have come to take over the government of Yorubaland, and that they have arrived in Ibadan.

“We in this struggle don’t act in that manner.”

Armed men and women claiming to be Yoruba Nation agitators storm Oyo State Government Secretariat pic.twitter.com/BakSCcQWQi — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 13, 2024