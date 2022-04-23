Sun Newspaper nominates Bala Mohammed 2021 governor of the year

The management of The Sun newspapers has nominated Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as “The best Governor” for the year 2021.

The newspaper’s Managing Director, Onuoha Uke, presented the letter of nomination to the governor in Bauchi on Saturday.

Uke said the nomination was based on the track records of achievements made by Mohammed.

He said the governor has impacted positively in the critical sectors of the economy, which included education, health, road construction, security, agriculture and youth empowerment programmes.

He said the award would be officially presented in Lagos to the governor on May 7, 2022 at an elaborate ceremony, which would attract the entire management of the newspaper.

Responding, Governor Mohammed thanked the management of the newspaper for considering him worthy of being recognised as the Governor of the Year by such a credible medium.

He said he would continue to work hard in order to justify the confidence reposed in him by the medium, stressing that the award would spur him to do more in good governance and service delivery.

He described his nomination as the show of patriotism, nationalism and professionalism by the newspaper, adding: “Myself as a journalist I will continue to uphold the sanctity of the media and the peculiarities of the profession.”

He said The Sun newspaper has been regular in covering and reporting the state, especially the developmental strides introduced by his administration.

“I love and cherish this award and I shall be in Lagos to receive it,” he added.