Sun: Imo Speaker hails Uzodimma for winning Governor of the year award

Imo State House of Speaker, Kennedy Ibeh has joined Nigerians to hail Gov Hope Uzodimma for winning The Sun Award of ‘2021 Governor of the Year’.

Ibeh, in a statement issued Sunday, described the award as well deserved following the governor’s track record within the year under review.

He said in spite of the security challenges in the country, the governor delivered excellent governance in 2021.

Governor Uzodimma Saturday was conferred with the award in Lagos.

“It is gratifying to note that after painstaking scrutiny of all the nominees for the 2021 Sun Award ceremony which held on May 7, 2022, in Lagos, you were found worthy to be bestowed with the prestigious award,” the statement said.

“The award did not come to us as a surprise because your exemplary and pragmatic leadership style has placed Imo as a leading light despite the security challenges facing the country.

“We commend The Sun Newspapers for their objective and sincere assessment in honouring our dear Gov. Hope Uzodimma, a man who has consistently continued to improve all the sectors of the state economy.

“On behalf of my family, staff and members of Imo House of Assembly, we congratulate you and ask God to grant you more wisdom to continue to govern our dear state,” he added.