Summit University matriculates 194 students in grand ceremony

Summit University, Offa, hosted its 9th Matriculation Ceremony in a colourful event held at the Alhaja Adiat Abegbe Makanjuola Lecture Theatre, officially welcoming 194 fresh students—comprising 103 males and 91 females—into its expanding academic community.

In his inspiring address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abiodun Musa Aibinu, congratulated the matriculating students and their families, describing the day as a defining moment that would remain etched in their memories.

He commended the students for choosing an institution known for academic excellence, moral integrity, and innovation-driven education.

“This is not just a formal rite of passage,” Professor Aibinu said, “but the beginning of a journey that will shape your future and prepare you for a meaningful life of contribution to society.”

Highlighting the growth trajectory of the university since its academic debut in 2017, the Vice-Chancellor announced the successful expansion from two pioneer colleges to include the Kola Balogun College of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering, the College of Innovation and Computing Technology, and the College of Postgraduate Studies.

Students from these new colleges are matriculating for the first time this year, a testament to the institution’s evolution into a hub of emerging technologies and global academic relevance.

Further reinforcing the university’s mission to produce graduates who are both intellectually sound and socially responsible, Professor Aibinu shared that alongside their academic pursuits, students would be immersed in a unique developmental curriculum that integrates essential real-world competencies.

These include practical exposure to financial responsibility, ethical leadership, sustainable energy practices, advanced digital technologies, entrepreneurship within academia, cultural heritage appreciation, and global citizenship infused with faith-based values.

Professor Aibinu cautioned the new students against deviating from the university’s code of conduct, reiterating Summit University’s firm stance against any form of social vice.

He emphasised that the matriculation oath was a binding commitment to honour, discipline, and excellence, warning that breaches would attract serious consequences.

“As you take your oath today, remember that it comes with responsibilities. At Summit University, we maintain high moral and academic standards, and we expect nothing less from you,” he added.

He also used the occasion to express appreciation to the university’s leadership, proprietors, staff, and host community.

Special thanks were extended to the Olofa of Offa, His Royal Majesty Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Esuwoye II, and prominent citizens of Offa for their unwavering support in building an institution that continues to position Offa as an emerging smart city and academic destination.

Professor Aibinu concluded by assuring the new students of the institution’s commitment to their growth and success, urging them to seize the unique opportunity before them and strive to embody the University’s motto—to shine like the sun.

