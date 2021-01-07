The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has described the controversial Christmas Day sermon of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, as seditious and irresponsible.

The JNI made its position known in a statement by its Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, on Wednesday.

Aliyu said the sermon was a poisoned arrow fired at the heart of Islam and Muslims across the country.

The statement said: “Though the message is disguised as a political hogwash to deceive the innocent, there is no doubt that it was a poisoned arrow fired at the heart of Islam and Muslims in Nigeria, hence the need for this intervention.

“The Bishop statement was a prepared address considering the occasion and the audience; one cannot but agree that it was a calculated attempt to insult Islam which is typical of him.

“His veiled insinuation that Muslims have a pool of violence to draw from is disgusting, disheartening, as well as condemnable.

“Responsibly, Christmas homilies should come with messages of hope, unity, mercy, forgiveness of the Supreme Being and resilience through prayers, especially in this trying time.

“The Bishop’s message was however a clear deviation from well-established norm across the globe.”