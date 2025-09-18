Sultan, YABATECH explore partnership to drive education, community development

The Sultan of Sokoto Foundation for Peace and Development is signing a partnership pact with Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH).

The partnership with the Sultan Foundation is aimed at advancing education, healthcare, and youth empowerment across Nigeria.

The pact was unveiled at a courtesy visit by the delegation from the Foundation, led by its Director, Malam Aminu Inuwa Muhammad, at the Council Chamber of the college.

The delegation was received by the Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, and other principal officers of the college.

In his address to the college management, Muhammad explained that the Foundation, which was established in 2014 under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, has a mission to support communities affected by conflict, poverty, and insecurity.

Muhammad explained that over the years, it has partnered with international organisations such as UNICEF, UN Women, Bill Gates Foundation, and Malala Foundation on projects ranging from routine immunisation to girls’ education.

He revealed that the Foundation is currently working to stop the transmission of circulating variant poliovirus in Northern and South Western Nigeria, while also championing routine immunisation and educational programs for out-of-school children, especially girls.

One of its most ambitious projects, Malam Muhammad added, is the establishment of an all-female university in Sokoto, modelled after the American system, with a focus on nursing, medical laboratory sciences, and other health-related courses.

According to him: “Our goal is to address the needs of vulnerable communities by providing healthcare, education, and support for young people, and partnering with YABATECH offers an opportunity to scale this impact nationwide.”

In his response, Dr. Abdul praised the Foundation’s initiatives, noting that the College shares similar values of service and community development.

He highlighted YABATECH’s collaborations with UNICEF to provide ICT training for girls aged 13 to 25, as well as medical outreach programmes in underserved areas conducted in partnership with Albasar International.

He said: “Education without community impact is incomplete, and by joining hands with the Sultan Foundation, we can redirect vulnerable youth into productive learning and skills development, while also empowering women and disadvantaged groups.”

Dr. Abdul expressed concern about the growing number of boys affected by drug abuse, stating that the College is designing rehabilitation initiatives to reintegrate them through skills acquisition and education.

He said further that YABATECH is exploring the establishment of a medical university to help bridge Nigeria’s shortage of healthcare professionals.

