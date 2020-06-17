The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, an Islamic group, has called on government at all levels to adopt proactive measures to address security challenges in the country.

The Secretary-General of the JNI, Dr. Khalid Aliyu, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Aliyu said it was imperative to take decisive action to end insecurity, promote peace and security in the country.

He quoted the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, as expressing concern over the loss of lives and destruction of property arising from attacks by bandits, Boko Haram terrorists and rapists.

The secretary called for an end to the acts of terror being unleashed on innocent people.

He said: “The Nigerian Army and other security outfits in Nigeria must be properly equipped, adequately provided and maintained routinely by the governments.

“Prompt visit by leaders to communities affected by activities of bandits must be entrenched.

“This will assuage the communities to have more confidence in their leaders seeing that they are not left alone in their ordeal.

“It will also boost their morale and send a strong signal to the bandits that the government is ready to go to any length to protect its people.”

Aliyu also called for a support programme to persons affected by the incidents, noting that many people were displaced.

He added: “Similarly, government should rebuild the initial settlements of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) so that they can return homes and resume their occupation, farming and animal husbandry.”

Aliyu urged well-meaning people in the society to donate to the victims of the attacks to assuage their sufferings.

“They are implored to be magnanimous as was seen in their fabulous donations to the fight against the COVID-19,” he said.

The secretary advocated for collaborative approach between stakeholders to fight the menace of rape and Gender Base Violence.

Aliyu stressed the need for parents and guardians as well as communities to work toward prevention of attitudes, relationships and gestures that may lead to rape.

“It is often said, prevention is better than cure. State governments could as well initiate same process with the legal backing from their respective Houses of Assembly,” he said.

While commiserating with the victims of the attacks, Aliyu called for prayers for peace, stability, unity and prosperity in the country.

“We pray Almighty Allah to grant the deceased forgiveness and mercy, comfort their families and the families of the gallant security men who paid the supreme price, and those that sustained injuries quick recovery,” he said.