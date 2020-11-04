The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has petitioned the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police over the alleged inciting sermon by a Bishop, Rev. Father Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, which he said led to the killing of Muslims and burning of mosques in the South East and South South.

The petition to the DSS and Police by the leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, backed with photographs, was dated November 1, 2020.

In the petition, signed by the Deputy Secretary General of the NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, Onah was accused instigating “some Christian bigots” who “unleashed violent and virulent attack on Muslims in Nsukka and burnt their Mosques (see attached pictures of the burnt Mosques).

“We are yet to confirm the number of casualties.

“In the sermon attached, it was clear that the Bishop instigated the worshippers against Mosques and Muslims.

“It would therefore require any disagreement, no matter how minute, to execute the premeditated havoc wreaked on the Muslims in the two zones.”

A copy of the letter, obtained by The Eagle Online, sent to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, which was also replicated to the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, read:

Ref: NSCIA/HQ/GA/007/Vol.II​

Date: 15th Rabiul-Awwal, 1441 AH

1st November, 2020

The Inspector General,

Nigeria Police Force,

Force Headquarters,

Abuja.

Sir,

COMPLAINT ON REV. FATHER GODFREY IGWEBUIKE ONAH’S HATEFUL SERMON AND ITS CONSEQUENT MURDER OF MUSLIMS AND DESTRUCTION OF THEIR PROPERTY IN THE SOUTH-EAST AND SOUTH-SOUTH ZONES OF NIGERIA

The Inspector General may recall our letter dated 6 Rabiul-Awwal, 1441 AH (23 October, 2020) wherein we implored the Nigeria Police Force to specially protect the lives, property and places of worship of Muslims living in the South-East and South-South.

In the said letter we informed you about the violent assaults being unleashed on the Muslims in some parts of the zones. Some were killed and their property worth billions of Naira were looted, vandalized or set on fire. Mosques including very ancient ones built by Indigenous Igbo Muslims were burnt. Rather than abating, the persecution and violence against Muslims in the said two zones have persisted with greater intensity.

Just yesterday Saturday, 31 October, 2020, as a result of a hateful and inciteful sermon, full of lies and fallacies, delivered by one Bishop, Reverend Father Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, some Christian bigots unleashed violent and virulent attack on Muslims in Nsukka and burnt their Mosques (see attached pictures of the burnt Mosques). We are yet to confirm the number of casualties. In the sermon attached, it was clear that the Bishop instigated the worshippers against Mosques and Muslims.

It would therefore require any disagreement, no matter how minute, to execute the premeditated havoc wreaked on the Muslims in the two zones.

The recurrence of these kinds of incessant arson and massacre of Muslims in the South-East and South-South if left unchecked could surely ignite reprisals in other parts of the country, especially the North. It has therefore become imperatively urgent to proactively bring an end to these criminality.

In view of the above, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), on behalf of the entire Nigerian Muslim Ummah hereby reiterates our call on you Sir, to rise up to this challenge and protect the lives and property of Muslims in the South-East and South-South as bonafide citizens of Nigeria who should live peacefully in any part of the Country.

Specifically, we also implore you to as a matter of urgency interrogate Reverend Father Godfrey Igwebuike Onah on his hate speech, inciteful sermon of lies fabricated to provoke hatred for the Muslims.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Please accept the assurances of our highest regard.

Faithfully,

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary General

Cc

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, NSCIA.

