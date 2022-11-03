Sultan tasks Nigerians on brotherhood, nation building

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Nigerians to promote brotherhood and have a positive attitude to nation building.

Abubakar made the call at the closing of the ninth Sheikh Usmanu Danfodio week organised by the Sultanate Council.

It was done in collaboration with the National Council for Muslim Youth Organisations and other organisations in Sokoto.

Abubakar said the council in collaboration with scholars, institutions and organisations translated and circulated books authored by Sheikhs Danfodio, Muhammadu Bello, Abdullahi Fodio for the use of students and coming generations.

The Sultan commended the efforts of the Sokoto State Government and other states in the efforts geared towards inculcating right knowledge and moral training in children.

Also speaking, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, described the event as moral reawakening and educational booster to Nigerians, especially students.

Ado-Bayero called on Nigerians to respect their leaders and engage on knowledge pursue for the development of the society.

Earlier, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mainasara Ahmad, reassured the people of government’s commitment on supporting the Sultanate Council activities.

Tambuwal said the activities were in line with government efforts on educational development and nation building.

The Guest Speaker at the event, Dr. Abdullah Hakeem Quik, from Ontario Toronto, Canada, underscored the importance of following past leaders’ footsteps for ensuring good living among people.

In his paper, titled: “The Societal Reform Through Effective and Visionary Leadership: A lesson from Sokoto Jihad Troumanate,” Hakeen-Quik described Sheikh Usmanu Danfodio as a reformer and shaper of modern world.

He enjoined scholars, teachers and tutors to tap from the resourcefulness of publications and good lifestyles of Danfodio.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abubakar presented distinguished Abdullahi Fodio award of Knowledge and Scholarship to Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh.

Also the Sultan Muhammad Bello award of Good Governance was given to Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero and Nana Asama’u award of Social Development to a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Hajia Lateefat Ojikutu.

The Sheikh Usmanu Danfodio award of exemplary leadership was given to late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar award of Public Service to Alhaji Idris Koko and Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar award of Peace Building to Sheikh Fu’ad Adeyemi of Habibiyya Mosque.

NAN reports that the week-long event featured lectures series from scholars on different topics and quiz and debate competitions by students.





