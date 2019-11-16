Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, will be the special guest of honour at the 4th General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria holding at the Conference Hall, University of Ibadan Mosque Complex.

This was contained in a statement in Ibadan by the Chairman, 2019 Planning Committee of the General Assembly, Prof. Wole Abbas, and the Secretary, Tajudeen Alabede.

Other Muslim personalities expected at the assembly organised by the umbrella body for the Muslims in the South West include the NSCIA scribe and Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede; and President-General, League of Imams and Alfas in the South West, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello.

The Chairman, Education Committee, MUSWEN, Prof. Muhib Opeloye, will present a keynote address on the theme of the Assembly: “Muslim Unity and Contemporary Political Challenges in Nigeria.”

The event will be hosted by the Chairman, Board of Trustees of MUSWEN, Prince Bola Abdul-Jabbar Ajibola, and Executive Secretary of the organisation, Prof. Dawud Noibi.

The programme will be attended by representatives of Islamic organisations from all the six states that make up the South West.

MUSWEN was established in 2008 to provide a platform for Muslims in the region to dialogue and promote unity among themselves.