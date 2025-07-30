Sultan, Ooni not named as permanent heads in traditional rulers council bill — Lalong

Former Governor of Plateau State and current Senator representing Plateau South, Sen. Simon Lalong, has refuted claims indicating that the National Council of Traditional Rulers (Establishment) Bill seeks to name the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife as permanent Co-Chairmen of the proposed Council.

The Eagle Online reports that the proposed bill had sparked a fresh political and cultural controversy as groups and bodies from different quarters of the nation have rejected it, citing historical, cultural, constitutional, and moral grounds.

However, Senator Lalong, the bill’s sponsor, in a rebuttal signed by his Media Adviser, Dr Makut Simon Macham, declared that the allegations trailing behind the proposed bill are completely untrue, deceptive, and unsubstantiated.

The lawmaker pointed out that nowhere in the text of the bill is such provision that the Sultan and Ooni will be the permanent appointed head of traditional rulers in the country contained.

He explained that the bill simply provides that the Chairman and two Vice Chairmen (representing North and South) shall be appointed from among the members of the Council, adding that the process remains open, inclusive, and in line with democratic principles.

“For clarity, the Bill provides that the Chairman and two Vice Chairmen (representing North and South) shall be appointed from among the members of the Council. The process remains open, inclusive, and in line with democratic principles.”

Senator Lalong is therefore perplexed by the deliberate misrepresentation of the bill’s content, which appears to be an attempt to distract from its noble objectives and derail its progress.

According to him, the bill, having passed second reading, is currently with the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Services, adding that a public hearing will be held soon to allow citizens and stakeholders to provide input and contribute to its refinement.

He therefore urged all concerned individuals, groups, and associations to present their memoranda during the public hearing, saying that the inclusive engagement will help enrich the bill and ensure it serves the best interests of the traditional institution and the nation at large.

The Senator, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, cautioned against the spread of falsehood and misinformation, which undermines constructive dialogue and efforts aimed at giving the traditional institution a constitutional role in promoting peace, unity, security, and national development.

