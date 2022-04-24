Sultan, on arrival from Hajj, speaks on Alaafin’s death

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman, National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has reacted to the death on Friday of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.afey3

Abubakar spoke shortly after his return from Saudi Arabia where he had went for Umrah, the Lesser Hajj, on Saturday.

The Sultan, who is also the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, described the late Yoruba monarch as a personal friend that he will miss forever, even as he submitted the sad event of his death could not have been better put than to be called a rude shock.

The Sultan, who arrived Nigeria via Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, called the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Saturday afternoon to pay his condolence ahead of a statement detailing his feelings about the death of the Alaafin.

He said: “I just got back from Saudi Arabia when I heard about the demise of the fine monarch, even in Kano.

“I have talked to the governor in condolence to the family and the people of Oyo State over the demise of the excellent monarch.

“His reign was remarkable.

“We would remember him for his contributions, especially when he was here as Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto.

“Also we will remember him as a personal friend.”