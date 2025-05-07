Sultan of Sokoto salutes Chief Imam of Ibadanland at 90

The Sultan of Sokoto and Leader of the Muslim Ummah of Nigeria, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has congratulated the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyy AbuBakr Agbotomokekere, who clocked 90 years on May 5, 2025.

The Media Office of the Sultan made available to the media the message of the Sultan to the Chief Imam of Ibadanland on Tuesday.

According to the Media Office, Abubakar, who is the President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), extolled the virtues of the Ibadan, Oyo State-based cleric, who is also the Grand Patron of the League of Imams and Alfas, South West, Edo and Delta.

He rejoiced with him over Allah’s favour of giving him long life to serve Him more on the surface of the earth.

The Sultan said: “We thank Allah for giving him a long life and we are also praying for him for more years of service to Islam and humanity.

“We wish him all the best and Allah’s blessing.”

