Sultan of Sokoto pays condolence visit to family of late Awujale  

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman, National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, visited the royal household of late Awujale of Ijebu, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Saturday.

The Sultan, who arrived South West on Thursday September 25 for the coronation of former Oyo State Governor Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan Land, visited the Adetona family on the sidelines of the Ibadan royalty event.

He was accompanied by the President of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo and some other top Muslim leaders.

Received by the heir of the royal family, Prince Saud Adedire Adetona upon his arrival, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar and his entourage proceeded straight to the tomb of the late monarch who passed away same day with former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday July 13, 2025 at the age of 91, and offered prayers for the repose of his soul in Al-Jannah Firdaos.

He was later treated to a modest yet elaborate reception attended by eminent Ijebu leaders including the Regent of Awujale, Olor’ogun Sonny Folorunso Kuku, who is also the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebu Land, Olori Omo Oba Ijebu, Dr. Kunle Hassan, and very many others who joined the family in receiving the prominent Nigerian monarch.

Also on ground were two widows of the late Awujale namely Olori Agba Iyabode Adetona, Olori Modupe Adetona with Olori Obakemi Adetona in absentia. Among the children also at the event along with Prince Saud Adedire Adetona were Prince Ademola Adetona, Prince Adeniyi, Princess Adetoun Adetona.

Regent Sonny Kuku, who delivered a welcome address reminiscing the interconnection between him and the Sultan as respectively students of King’s College Lagos and Barewa College Zaria, expressed unreserved appreciation on the eminent visitor’s decision to make the visit in spite of his tight schedule.

According to the Regent, “It is with great honour and reverence that I, as Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, extend a warm welcome to you to Ijebuland. Your presence here today is a testament to the strong bonds of brotherhood and solidarity that exist between our communities.

“We are deeply touched by your decision to pay a condolence visit to the Royal Family of our late Awujale and the people of Ijebuland. Your Eminence’s gesture demonstrates your commitment to fostering unity and peace among Nigerians, transcending religious and cultural divides.

“We pray that Allah grants you safe travels and accepts your condolences. We also appreciate your continued prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed monarch.

“Please, accept our heartfelt gratitude for your visit. We look forward to your valuable insights and blessings during your stay with us,” he said.

Speaking during the visit, attended by ‘who is who’ in the Ijebu Land community, the Sultan urged continuous prayers for the late Awujale saying, “Let’s continue to pray for him anytime we find opportunity. When we do offer our daily prayers as Muslims; our five daily prayers, prayers on Jumuah, because that’s what we normally do for our leaders. Because they have left their part in the world. They have gone and it’s left for us to continue to be on what they have left behind for us. and truly, the void aspect on what they have left for us.”

He had earlier said that, “First of all, we thank Almighty Allah for his blessing and for bringing us together this afternoon as members of one big family. And I said one big family because I also belong to Awujale family. I must first recognize the mothers of this family, the Oloris present and then the other family members. On my right hand side, my own very good friend (Kuku), despite the King’s College, somebody I’ve known for so many years, even before I became Sultan because of the famous ever hospital.

“Other distinguished members of the Awujale and other brothers and sisters here, I greet you in the best form of greeting, Assalamualaikum warahmatullah wabarakatuhu,” greeted the Sultan.

Also Read

He continued, “We thank Almighty Allah for bringing us home, and as we arrived, we went straight to the grave of our brother, our friend, and offered our prayers to him even though we’ve been praying for him while alive, while he was operating from indexes, and when Almighty Allah called him. We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive him and grant him Aljannat al-Firdaus.”

He gave a word of advice for peace to continue to reign in Ijebu Land before, during and after the process of selecting the new Awujale.

“Let’s try to be the best we can be. Let’s do what we believe will bring peace to our community, to our countries, and of course, to our personal lives as families. We believe the family is a very important unit. And every development starts from a family and alhamdulillahi, this family has been a good family so far and I urge them to continue to reach out to one another, reach out to all of us, so that we have peace.

“And we pray to Almighty Allah subhaanau wa ta’ala to give us an Awujale who will surpass the works our brother, Adetona, did during his lifetime. May he give us somebody who will unite the entire community. The entire South West and the entire country,” said the Sultan.