Sultan of Sokoto mourns passage of Oba Adetona

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has mourned the passing of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who died on July 13, 2025.

The position of the head of the Traditional Council of Nigeria was made known on Sunday in a statement issued to newsmen by his Media Office.

The Sultan remarked on the immense loss felt by his death, emphasising the significant roles that Oba Adetona played as a prominent Yoruba monarch and leader of the Ogun State Muslim Council.

“His leadership has been pivotal not only in his local community but also across the broader spectrum of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria,” he said.

In the statement by the Media Team of the Sultan, the Sokoto Caliphate Monarch noted: “Our consolation lies in the fact that the Awujale lived a fulfilled life, dedicated to the service of Almighty Allah, his people, and the entire Nigerian Muslim community. His wisdom and guidance will be sorely missed by us, the traditional rulers of Nigeria.”

The Sultan extended his heartfelt condolences over the loss to Governor Dapo Abiodun, government of Ogun State, Ogun State Muslim Council, where he served as President General, Awujale-in-Council, immediate family of Oba Adetona, and cherished people of Ijebuland.

He further prayed: “May Allah forgive his shortcomings and admit him to Al-Jannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

This statement reflected on the deep respect and gratitude held for Oba Adetona’s service and legacy by Sultan Abubakar.

