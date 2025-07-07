Sultan of Sokoto mourns Olubadan Olakulehin

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN), His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed deep sorrow upon receiving the news of the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan and Paramount Ruler of Ibadan Land.

In a heartfelt message of condolence, the Sultan extended prayers and sympathies on behalf of himself and the Sultanate Council, Sokoto, to the Oyo State government, the bereaved family, and the entire members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

He acknowledged the significant contributions the late monarch made towards the development of Ibadan Land and humanity at large.

“The passing of this great monarch leaves a void that will be felt across the land. He was a remarkable leader—a good-hearted giant in thought and action. Even though he was with us for just a year beyond his ascension to the throne, his legacy and dedication to his people will forever resound in the hearts and minds of everyone. May God grant the family and the good people of Ibadan Land the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen,” the Sultan prayed.

The Sultan’s words reflect the profound respect and admiration held for Oba Olakulehin, whose legacy will be cherished by generations.

