Sultan of Sokoto mourns Emir of Gusau

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has extended heartfelt condolences to the government of Zamfara State, the Gusau Emirate, and the family of the late Emir of Gusau, His Royal Highness Dr. Ibrahim Bello.

In a condolence message issued by his Media Team on Friday, Abubakar paid tribute to the late Emir, who passed away on July 24, 2025.

He described him as “a dedicated traditional leader who consistently prioritised the welfare and security of his subjects while working earnestly with both state and local governments to ensure seamless collaboration.

“While the passing of His Royal Highness Dr. Ibrahim Bello means different things to different people, I can confidently say that his demise represents the loss of a deeply beloved and committed member of the Muslim Ummah of Nigeria.

Also Read

“His cooperation with our peace, unity, and development initiatives at his own level did not go unnoticed.

“In the late Emir, we have lost a brother, a leader, and a friend, whose absence will be profoundly felt.

“Yet, we must remain grateful to Allah for the life he lived; although we wished for many more years with him, it is Allah who determines the duration of life.

“Innalillahi wainnailayhi rojiun; from Allah we came, and to Him we shall all return.

“Emir Ibrahim Bello has fulfilled his time with us, leaving behind cherished memories until we reunite.

“We pray that those he left behind will continue his good work, and we ask Allah to forgive him all his sins and admit him into Al-Jannah Firdaus. Amiin.”

Post Views: 1