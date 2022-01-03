Sultan of Sokoto extols late Olubadan of Ibadan, describes him as an enigma

More condolences and tributes are still pouring in, from prominent Nigerians on the late Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, the latest coming from the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

In a press release signed by the Danburam Sokoto, Secretary to the Sultanate Council, Alhaji Sa’idu Muhammad Maccido, the Sultan extended his condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, the family and people of Oyo State, over the departure of the paramount traditional ruler.

The Sultan, described late Oba Adetunji as an enigma, noting that the traditional institution in Nigeria will miss the visionary disposition of the nanogenarian monarch, who died in the early hours Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the age of 93.

He exalted Oba Adetunji’s saying his quality life was well spent on advancing the progress of his people, who he also motivated to be themselves and be part of the better Nigeria project for the good of all.

“Recently I was with the monarch at his palace in Ibadan. Today he is gone because we have no way of avoiding it as we come from Allah and unto him we will all return. We can only take our solace in the fact that he lived life for others to live and benefited many,” the Sultan related.

He prayed for the repose of the king in Al-Jannah Firdaus, while asking the family and others he left behind to be granted the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.