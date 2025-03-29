Sultan: New moon has been sighted, Sunday is eid-el-Fitr

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Sunday, March 30 as the first day of Shawwal 1446 AH in Nigeria, which marks the end of Ramadan, known as the Eid-el-Fitr day.

He made the announcement in a nationwide radio and television broadcast on Saturday after the sighting of the new crescent of Shawwal.

The new crescent of Shawwal was sighted in various parts of the country.

Abubakar stated that moon sighting reports were received from the Emirs of Borno, Zazzau, Daura, Kwandu, and Muslim leaders and organisations across Nigeria.

He said: “After due verification and authentication by the National Moon Sighting Committee, as well as confirmations from state committees, the new moon of Shawwal was officially recognised.

“This marks the end of Ramadan 1446 AH.

“In accordance with Islamic law, Muslims are to observe Eid-el-Fitr on Sunday, March 30.”

Abubakar urged Muslims to uphold the lessons learned during Ramadan and to sustain their prayers for peace across the country.

He also called on them to pray for the nation’s leaders.

Additionally, the Sultan encouraged wealthy individuals to continue assisting the less privileged, as practised during Ramadan.

He emphasised the importance of religious tolerance and unity among Nigerians and prayed for Allah to strengthen leaders in their commitment to guiding the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, follows the sacred month of Ramadan.

Post Views: 1