Sultan-led JNI to Buhari, Gov. Lalong: Wake up to your responsibilities

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam has asked the Federal and Plateau State Governments under President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong respectively to wake up to their statutory responsibilities of protecting lives and property of Nigerians across the country.

The group stated its position in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Khalid Abubakar-Aliyu, in Kaduna on Monday.

The call, according to the Muslim body, which has the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, as Chairman, became imperative following the killings by suspected herdsmen of villagers in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The statement said: “The Jama’atu Nasril Islam received with grave concern, the news of premeditated killings of innocent persons and destruction of properties worth millions in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, as well as Rukuba Chiefdom in the same Bassa LGA.

“Attacks and counter-attacks were carried out repeatedly and reports reaching us state that over 150 houses were razed while animals were not spared.

“The JNI condemns in the strong terms the heinous attacks in their totality.

“We nonetheless, expect the Plateau State Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria through their respective relevant agencies to wake up to their respective responsibilities of protecting lives and property.

“We also call on government to provide relief materials to all affected victims as they are now in utmost need for such.

“Similarly, the need for an all encompassing surveillance in flash points on the Plateau cannot be overemphasised to avoid a recurrence of the incident.”