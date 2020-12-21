The Jama’atu Nasril Islam has lauded the Federal, Katsina and Zamfara States Governments as well as security agencies for successfully rescuing students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, who were abducted on December 11.

Dr. Khalid Aliyu, Secretary-General of the Sultan of Sokoto (Sa’ad Abubakar)-led JNI, gave the commendation in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna to newsmen.

The JNI said the rescue of the GSSS boys was an unprecedented feat that was worthy of commendation by all, particularly by well-meaning citizens.

“In this light, we, therefore, send our unreserved commendation to the government, security agencies and all those who worked ceaselessly behind the scene to secure the release of the students,” the JNI said.

According to group, efforts like this would contribute immensely in restoring confidence of the citizenry in the government.

The JNI urged the Federal Government to engage people with expertise in trauma management to stabilise the rescued students and their parents or guardians.

The organization called on the federal, state governments and security agencies to take the success as the beginning of the end of all insecurity challenges bedeviling the nation.

It said: “An urgent synergy between and within the security agencies and apparatuses needs to be enhanced, as this is the right time to charge head-on against the bandits and insurgents through persistent attacks on their identified enclaves.”

The religious group also called on Nigerians to continue to support the various tiers of government and security agencies by providing credible intelligence.

“We must all be patriotic in divulging relevant information on any suspicious individuals, groups and or activities in or around our environs so as to tackle any perceived security threats,” the JNI advised.

It recommended the constitution of a committee of eminent security experts by the 19 Northern Governors’ Forum, particularly retired uniformed men, who are seasoned and credible.

“Three persons should come from each state of the 19 northern states, so as to quarterly study and review security situations, as well as proffer realistic solutions for the region,” the JNI advised.