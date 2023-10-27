Sultan Ibrahim named as new Malaysian king

Malaysia’s Conference of Rulers has named the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, as the country’s 17th king.

The announcement was made public on Friday by the local media.

Sultan Ibrahim would be officially installed as king on January 31, 2024, replacing his predecessor, Sultan AbdullahSultan Ahmad Shah.

Ibrahim, born in 1958, has reigned over Johor state, which borders Singapore, since 2010.

He has spoken of the need to keep Malaysia an open trading nation and has been particularly supportive of ties

with China, calling it a good and reliable economic partner.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has also been elected as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same

five-year term.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with nine sultans or rulers, who head their respective state and act as the religious leader, taking turns to serve as king for a five-year term.