Sultan hails emergence of Ladoja as new Olubadan of Ibadanland

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has extended heartfelt congratulations to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Alhaji Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on his emergence as the new and 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Sultan greets the successor to the late Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away on July 7, 2025 and was buried on August 8, 2025.

The approval of Ladoja, who was recently nominated by the Olubadan-in-Council as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, was further confirmed when Governor Seyi Makinde paid him a homage at his Bodija residence in Ibadan on August 20, 2025.

In acknowledging the wealth of experience that Oba Ladoja brings, gained through his successful career as a businessman, farmer, former federal legislator, and notably as a former governor of Oyo State, the Sultan expressed confidence in his capability to excel in his new role as Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Also Read

In a statement by his Media Office on Wednesday, Sultan Abubakar noted that Oba Ladoja’s journey through the traditional cadre within the esteemed Ibadan Kingdom positions him well to embrace the responsibilities of the throne.

He said: “We congratulate the new Olubadan of Ibadan Land, who has been an ally for many years.

“As a leader with a strong consciousness of God and a commitment to the peace, unity, and development of Nigeria—our enduring mission—we are certain that Oba Alhaji Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja will excel as the traditional leader of his people.”

The Sultan also congratulated Governor Makinde and wished him all the best for abiding by the wishes of the people.

He prayed: “May Allah continue to guide you and ease your affairs as governor, and may He help Oba Ladoja succeed on the throne as Olubadan of Ibadan Land. Amiin.”

Post Views: 10