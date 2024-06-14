Sultan greets world pilgrims, Muslims on Arafat, Eid-el-Adha

The Sultan of Sokoto and Co-President of World Religions for Peace Headquarters, New York, United States of America, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has sent his word of felicitation to Muslims from all over the world, who are gathered in Minna in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from this Friday, June 14, 2024, equivalent to Dhul-Hijjah 8, 1445 AH, preparatory for Arafat, the main core of Hajj rites, on Saturday, June 15, equivalent to Dhul-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH.

The greeting by the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs was contained in a statement.

In the statement on Friday, Abubakar, while wishing them a Hajj Mabrur, that is an exercise acceptable and worthy of reward from Allah, urged the over a million Muslim pilgrims to use their period on and around Mount Arafat on Saturday to pray for the peace of the world.

In the statement by his Media Team, Sultan Abubakar asked the pilgrims in the Holy Land to pray for good and God-fearing leaders to lead the affairs of respective nations around the globe, including African continent and Nigeria, so that the creatures of Allah under their care will live secured lives devoid of hunger and hardship.

The Sultan, who congratulated both the pilgrims and Muslims who are not performing Hajj but celebrating Eid-el-Adha, prayed that all nations of the world will be free from the evils of terrorism, barbarism and various diseases that are inimical to the progress and development of the global environment.

He particularly prayed for the peace of Palestine and Nigeria, while expressing the confidence: “If all of us can shun evils, fear Allah and do what is right all the times, our nation Nigeria, continent of Africa and our world of man will be better and great again.”

The multifaceted leader, who also occupies positions of Co-Chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council and National Traditional Rulers Council, laid emphasis on Nigeria’s peace, stability, development and progress, even as he asked both pilgrims and Sallah celebrants for special prayers for leaders at all levels in the country.