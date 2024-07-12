Sultan: Gov. Aliyu signs controversial bill, others into law

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has said the recently amended laws in the state are not intended to target any individual or group, but rather to promote good governance.

The Governor offered this explanation on Thursday after signing six Executive Bills into law at the Government House.

The laws, recently passed by the Sokoto State House of Assembly, included the one viewed by a lot of people as seeking to whittle the powers and influence of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

Aliyu, however, explained that the amendments were aimed at removing ambiguities and inconsistencies with the nation’s Constitution.

He said: “It is well-known that in every society, laws are enacted and amended to suit the needs of the time and the interests of the governed, in line with current circumstances.

“In Nigeria, we have witnessed a series of constitutional amendments to give the country laws that ensure peace, tranquillity, and socio-political development.”

Aliyu said that Sokoto State, like other states, has amended various laws under previous administrations to foster peace and development.

He expressed concern over the unnecessary tension created by the proposed amendments.

He added: “Some reactions were politically motivated, while others were made ignorantly without proper inquiry into the details and intentions of the amendments.

“I appreciate our Ulama for their concern, but remind them that they represent Allah’s Messenger.

“They should not allow lazy politicians to use them for political gains.”

The governor emphasised that signing the amended laws demonstrates his administration’s respect for the rule of law.

He assured the citizens that his administration would continue to listen to their aspirations and ensure that any laws made or amended align with the nation’s constitution.

“Whenever we encounter any law that does not serve the interests of our people, we will replace it with one that protects their interests,” Aliyu stated.

The governor expressed gratitude to the members of the state House of Assembly for their maturity and patriotism in handling the amendments.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborating with traditional rulers and the Sultanate Council for the good of the state and the nation.

Aliyu also thanked the people of Sokoto State for their unwavering support and sought further assistance to achieve the administration’s development goals.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim (APC-Kware), said the passage of these bills demonstrated the government’s commitment to enhancing citizens’ welfare and well-being.

Ibrahim noted that the Assembly made the legislative process more inclusive and participatory by inviting relevant stakeholders to discuss the Bills.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the amended bills included those on the Arabic and Islamic Board, Rural Roads and Land Tenancy.

Others were those of Zakkat and Endowment Agency, Prohibition of Discrimination against Persons with Disability, and the Local Government Consolidated Law 2009.

