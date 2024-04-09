Sultan declares Wednesday Eid-el-Fitr, fasting continues Tuesday

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has said that the new moon of shawwal 1445AH was not sighted on Monday night.

Owing to this, Ramadan fasting will be observed on Tuesday, with Wednesday as the 1st Shawwal and Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

The Sultan, in a statement by the Sultanate Council, Sokoto State’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee, said he “did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH on Monday 8th April 2024 which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1445AH”.

A statement, signed by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, said: “Therefore, Tuesday, 9th April, 2024 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1445AH.

“His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has accepted the report and accordingly declared Wednesday, 10th April, 2024 as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH. (Day of Eid-El-Fitr).

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

“The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the Country he also wishes all Muslims a happy Eid-El-Fitr.

“May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds. Amin.”