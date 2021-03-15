The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday (today) as the first day of Sha’aban 1442AH.

Abubakar made the declaration in a statement by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement said: “Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Conjunction with the National Moonsighting Committee did not receive any report confirming the sighting of the crescent.

“The Sultan has accepted the report, and accordingly declared Monday March 15, as the first day of Sha’aban 1442AH.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sha’aban is the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, which comes before the compulsory fasting month of Ramadan.

Sha’aban is the last lunar month before Ramadan used by Muslims to determine the first day of fasting.