Sultan attends Muslim World Leaders Confab in Oxford, UK

His Eminence, Sultan Saad Abubakar, joined Muslim World Leaders on Friday at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in Oxford, England for a two-day summit, which also marked the 40th anniversary of the creation of the Centre.

A Member of the Sultan’s delegation to the event, Dr. Danladi Bako, made this known to The Eagle Online via a statement he endorsed on Friday.

According to Bako, the Kogunan Sokoto, the event, which included an Annual General Meeting of the Centre’s Board of Trustees, was declared open on Thursday by the Centre’s Grand Patron, King Charles |||.

This was at a well attended ceremony, which had in attendance former President of Turkey, Abdullah Gul; Saudi Prince, Turki Al Faisal; and Sultan Nazrin San, all of whom are Board of Trustees members along with Sultan Abubakar.

The Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies has among its cardinal objectives the goal of promoting interfaith dialogue, inter-civilisational understanding, Islamic finance, environmental issues, fellowships, scholarship, and growth of Muslim youths in Britain.

Abubakar in his remarks after the meeting enjoined citizens of the world in general and Africa in particular to embrace peace and dialogue all the time to engender social harmony and peaceful co-existence as guiding principles since Islam remains a religion of peace.

The Sultan was also accompanied on the trip to the United Kingdom by his Sarkin Fada Alhaji Kabir Aminu Tafida.

