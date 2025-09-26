Sultan, Alaafin, Soun, others arrive Ibadan for Ladoja’s coronation

The ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, came alive on Friday as it welcomed an array of traditional rulers and dignitaries who converged for the coronation of Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, was among the high-profile figures who arrived in the city for the ceremony.

He was received by Oyo State Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Mojeed Mogbonjubola, alongside senior government officials and representatives of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The Sultan was accompanied by traditional aides, Muslim leaders, and dignitaries from Sokoto.

Other royal fathers already at Mapo Hall, the venue of the coronation, include the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Adeoye; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale; and the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan.

The colourful ceremony also attracted prominent Nigerians, including the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Lawal, former governors of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), and the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu.

The event is also expected to be graced by President Bola Tinubu.

Earlier, the chairman of the Coronation Planning and Organising Committee, Chief Bayo Oyero, who unveiled details of the ceremony at a press briefing on Saturday, September 20, 2025, said the week-long programme will showcase the inclusive and rich cultural heritage of Ibadanland.

The activities, he said, will culminate in the coronation event at the historic Mapo Hall ground.

“The coronation ceremony will be the culmination of a week-long series of events, beginning on Monday, September 22,” Oyero said.

“We have planned inter-religious prayers, a cultural fiesta, a coronation lecture, and a thanksgiving service. This is not just a traditional rite but a reaffirmation of our unique and timeless chieftaincy system.”

Oyero described Oba Ladoja’s ascension as “a journey of many years, guided by the wisdom of our ancestors,” adding that the former governor’s experience as a senator, engineer, businessman and administrator positions him to lead Ibadanland into “a new era of progress, peace, and prosperity.”