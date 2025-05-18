Suicide by middle aged man in Anambra suspicious — Police

The Anambra State Police Command has vowed to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of a middle aged man by hanging on a tree in Amichi, Nnewi-South Local Government of the state, saying it is suspicious.

The Police Public Relations Officer and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Saturday in Awka.

He said the incident occurred on May 16.

Ikenga quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, as saying that the incident by hanging had become rampant and suspicious.

Orutugu charged officers and men of the command to step up surveillance and intelligence gathering to nip in the bud crime and criminality in the state.

The Commissioner urged them to uncover the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide on a mango tree at Amichi and bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to him, information revealed that an unidentified person called through the deceased phone to report the discovery of the body in the bush.

The command said that the body had been deposited in the morgue, while efforts were on to contact the deceased family.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that there was recently a case of suspected murder of a pregnant woman at Idemili North Local Government, where the woman was hanged on a cashew tree along Uke/Idemili Road.

