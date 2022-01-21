SUG to politicians: Stop dragging us into your politics, we are students

The Students Union Government at the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi has urged politicians not to drag students into their political calumny and machinations in the state.

President of the SUG in the university, Mohammed Mohammad, said this in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday while briefing newsmen.

Mohammad that some politicians were using their names under the guise of tarnishing the image of the state government.

He said: “We are urging the politicians who are mostly our fathers and moms to please note that we are just students and not politicians.

“If they want to use a union or youth, we are not the perfect match as we are students and youths and shouldn’t be used for political calumny and machination.

“The reason why we have come out to talk to the media is not because we don’t respect them, but because we have observed that some politicians are dragging the issue of our welfare into improper political comments.”

Mohammad said that the coalition of the student union has never sided with any politician or public office holder, adding: “They only exercise their constitutional franchise as the electorate, but they are not partisan.

“No political office holder will persuade the students to jeopardise their future and cordial relationship between the students and the respect for higher authority.”

The SUG president, therefore, called on the students and youths to be weary of being used by politicians for their selfish political interest and take their studies serious, saying: “We are the leaders of tomorrow and our future is in our hands and shouldn’t be toyed with.”