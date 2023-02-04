SUG disowns lady who said her private part aided her graduation

The Student Union Government of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State has disowned a student of the school, Sharon Ogechi Okoroafor, who said her private part and God aided her success.

The position of the SUG on Okoroafor was container in a statement by its President, Ahaneku Valentine, on Friday.

The SUG spoke after Okoroafor had said her statement, in a TikTok video, was a slip of tongue.

She said what she wanted to say was popsy instead of p..sy.

Valentine said in the statement: “We have noted with grave concern a viral video of a lady claiming to be a student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, our great institution and noble alma mater. We have conducted a background check on the said student who goes by the name, Sharon Ogechi Okoroafor from Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State. We wish to state, thus, that the Student Union Government views this video as sacrilegious and condemnable.

“Also, the said Sharon is not a bonafide student of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede because she has no Registration (Matriculation) Number. She also has no project or research supervisor to show she has graduated.

“Indeed, the purported student never joined others to do the defense which brought them to school because she had no work to defend. In fact, reports have it that she only came to take valedictory photos with her so-called course mates.

“Anyone can gatecrash in lectures but only a student who has been duly registered and screened by the institution is a genuine student.

“Our institution is a reputable brand across the nation, having been rated best-performing polytechnic, and our Rector as best Rector five times. It is the same institution that has produced great minds and leaders. We can therefore not allow the name of our great institution to be taken to the mud by the accusations of a base character.

“We, therefore, urge Miss Sharon Okoroafor to stop forthwith in her fraudulent claims that she is a student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri. Already she has caused great damage to the sensibilities of noble students of the polytechnic and those of the entire Nigerian students nationwide. We leave her in the hands of posterity to judge.”