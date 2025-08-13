Sudanese coach bombs Nigerian counterpart after CHAN win

The Coach of Sudan’s home based national football team, Kwesi Appiah, has bombed his Nigerian counterpart, Eric Chelle, after his team drubbed Super Eagles B 4-0 in a CHAN group stage match in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

It was a bad day on Tuesday for the Super Eagles B Team in the CHAN tournament across three East African countries, Kenya, Uganda and Zanzibar.

Not only did Sudan thrash Nigeria 4-0, they also threw out the country from the tournament.

After losing the first game 1-0 to defending champions, Senegal, there was hope that the team would bounce back against Sudan, especially after Senegal failed to win their game against Congo, with the game ending 1-1.

But it was a reverse situation, with Nigeria losing 4-0.

Anthony Ijoma thought he had already put the Super Eagles ahead in the 21st minute of the game as the team celebrated the goal with wild jubilation before it was cancelled for offside after the referee consulted VAR.

Just two minutes later, Sudan was celebrating the opening goal as Remo Stars’ defender, Leonard Ngengen, put the ball beyond his goalkeeper for an own goal.

Moments later, it became worse for the former Ikorodu City player as he handled the ball in the box to give Sudan a penalty that was converted in the 44th minute to give the opponent a 2-0 lead going into the halftime break.

While seeking for the equaliser, the team were exposed the more as Sudan added two more goals in the 56th and 62nd minutes of the game as they surge up to the top of the table with four points, same as Senegal, albeit with better goal difference.

Speaking about the performance of the team, former Board Member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Chris Green, said this was the worst Nigeria team at a major competition.

Green said: “We have never been this poor.

“Eschew sentiments and favouritism.

“Don’t patronise agents.

“Get competent hands.”

Speaking at a post-match conference, Chelle said: “We made four mistakes, and we conceded four goals…

“Look at the goals we conceded…

“It’s difficult.

“We have made a lot of mistakes in these two games.”

Appiah then said: “The Nigerian team is not bad.

“They just need better coaching.

“I wasn’t expecting that scoreline.

“I knew we could beat Nigeria but not by that scoreline (4-0).”

