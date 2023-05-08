Sudan War: More Nigerians arrive, total number now 1,600

More Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan have arrived in Nigeria.

The latest figure of Nigerians to arrive via Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday morning was 129.

According to available information, Tarco Aviation flew in the evacuees from Port Sudan International Airport, Egypt, arriving at 9:25am.

With the latest arrivals, the number of Nigerians who have so far been evacuated, since last week Wednesday, have come to 1,600.

The Eagle Online recalls that on Wednesday last week, May 3, 2023, two flights operated by Air Peace and the Nigerian Air Force bore the first set of Nigerians from Sudan.

While the Charlie 130 of the NAF had 102 passengers, Air Peace flew in 274, with both flights taking off from Aswan International Airport.

On Friday, May 5, 2023, Tarco Aviation brought in from Port Sudan International Airport 130 passengers.

Tarco Aviation equally brought in the next set of 131 evacuees from Port Sudan on May 6, 2023.

On May 7, 2023, there were three flights.

The first, from Port Sudan International Airport, was operated by Tarco Aviation and had 102 passengers, while Air Max and Azman Air with 410 and 322 passengers respectively, took off from Aswan International Airport.

Then followed the latest arrival on Monday morning.

—