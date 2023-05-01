Sudan War: Buhari intervenes, Egyptian border opens for fleeing Nigerians

At last, the Egyptian border has been opened for fleeing Nigerians war-torn Sudan.

The border has earlier been shot for undisclosed reasons.

The stranded Nigerians, mostly students, women and children are scheduled to be airlifted by the Air Force back to Nigeria from Egypt.

The latest development was confirmed by the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa Monday, while giving an update on the evacuation exercise.

Dabiri-Erewa said it took the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari for the North African country’s border to open for Nigerians.

“With the intervention of President Buhari, Egypt has finally opened its border to Nigerians fleeing Sudan. With an Airforce plane already on the ground in Aswan, Egypt, the processing of the first set of evacuees will begin”, Dabiri-Erewa wrote.

Recall that the first set of 637 Nigerian students evacuated from Sudan were earlier reported to have been stranded at the Egyptian border.

Consequently, Dabiri-Erewa in a chat earlier today with The Eagleonline Newspaper disclosed that the evacuees would have to proceed on another journey to Port Sudan, a trip of 23 hours from Egyptian border.