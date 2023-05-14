Sudan: NiDCOM boss acknowledges Universities pledging to re-admit evacuated students

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM),

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has acknowledged the efforts of some Nigerian Universities for the show of support and interest in re-admitting Nigerian returnee students from war-ravaged Sudan.

The passionate citadels according to a press statement e-signed Sunday by NiDCOM Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM,

Abdur-Rahman Balogun are: Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, Summit University, Offa, Kwara State and American University, The Gambia,

Dabiri-Erewa expressed her appreciation when she received the Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye in Abuja.

The NiDCOM boss gave assurances that the don’s message would

be related to the students and those who are interested, would follow the right procedures.

“We were with JAMB and JAMB has given conditions, process and guidelines to follow which I am sure you aware of and the key thing is even if they have come to you and you have admitted them, we will need that letter from JAMB saying JAMB has given them admission letter, so we avoid situations that after graduation they can’t go for youth service,” she

added.

“I thank you for the offer you are making to Nigerian students who have

returned from Sudan, and I also thank you for saying you will give a

generous concession for them”.

Earlier, Prof. Ezemonye, Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion Univeristy

explained that the Institution has programmes accredited by the National

Universities Commission (NUC) and other professional bodies.

He also commended the NiDCOM boss for the wonderful job she has been

doing hence, the need for the visit to discuss modalities for placement

of the returnee students.

In the same vein, the Co-founder, Friends of Nigeria, Europe, a

Non-Governmental Organisation led by Abiodun Odunuga has said he had

received offers for scholarships from the American International

University, The Gambia, for a number of the Nigerian student returnees

from Sudan, adding that the scholarships received were for students with practical courses and who were willing to come to The Gambia and also for students willing to participate in the Paris Graduate School for online courses such as in Human Resources and Business Management.

Similarly, Summit University, Offa, kwara State, has indicated interest

in the absorption of the students evacuees from Sudan into the different

academic programmes for easy integration.

Meanwhile Dabiri-Erewa used the opportunity to commend the

selfless and patriotic zeal of all stakeholders in the reabsorption

process of all Nigerians, especially the students evacuated from the

war- torn Sudan.

She used the opportunity to appreciate the airlines, Air Peace, Azman

Air, Max Air, Tarco Airline, Dangote Foundation, MTN Foundation as well

as all educational institutions who have offered concessions to

re-absorb the students to complete their education in Nigeria.

So far, as at Thursday last week, a total of 2,246 Nigerians have been evacuated from Sudan and back to Nigeria in 12 batches.