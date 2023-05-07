Sudan: Fifth batch of 410 stranded Nigerians arrives Abuja + Video

The fifth batch of 410 stranded Nigerians, evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan, has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the evacuees arrived at the Pilgrims Terminal of the airport at exactly 10:45am.

They came in aboard a Max Airline from Egypt.

NAN also reports that more Nigerians, on board an Azman and Tarco Airline, are expected back into the country today.

Dr. Sani Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, said 732 persons would arrive today from the Egypt borders.

According to him, no Nigerian is left at the Egypt border as all Nigerians at that point had been evacuated.

Gwarzo said: “I am very happy to announce that no single Nigerian is currently at the Egyptian border, we have completed the airlift from the Egyptian side.

“What remains is the Port Sudan side and that will be completed in the next few days, probably in the next 48 hours.”

He said that arrangements had also been put in place to evacuate the Nigerians, who fled Sudan to the Ethiopian and Saudi-Arabian borders, back to the country.

He added that a mop-up service had been put in place beyond the main phase of evacuation, to bring back any Nigerian who wished to return home.

However, he added that those who wished to return should immediately proceed to Port Sudan for onward evacuation.

Video link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1655180471691616256