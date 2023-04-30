Sudan: FG to pay Egypt visa fees for stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government has said that it would pay the visa fees of Nigerians seeking to enter Egypt from war-torn Sudan.

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known on Saturday.

She said the Nigerian Mission in Egypt was making the arrangements already.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “The mission has made arrangements to pay $9 per person and $25 visa fees.

“Within Egypt itself, one cannot travel from one region to another without an exit permit.

“We are expecting a C130 to take off within the hour.

“NAF is getting set to depart with food, etc for Aswan.”