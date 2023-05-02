Sudan: FG approves another airline for evacuation of Nigerians, fully pays bus drivers

The Federal Government has given approval for another airline to join in the evacuation of Nigerians fleeing from war-torn Sudan from Egypt.

This was as the Federal Government revealed transporters had been fully paid for bus services to Port Sudan.

The Eagle Online recalls that there had been issues over the full payment for services by the bus company handling the movement of Nigerians from Sudan to Egypt.

At some point, the buses stopped in the desert, with the drivers explaining they were yet to be fully paid.

But the Federal Government, in the Situation Room created to update Nigerians on developments in Sudan, said on Monday that the drivers had been fully paid.

The spokesman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, who confirmed this, said: “Good news.

“Payments settled.”

Balogun, however, said the buses could not move again on Monday night, adding: “They can’t move tonight.

“It’s not safe.

“They will proceed first thing tomorrow Insha Allah.”

Also on Monday, the Federal Government approved Azman Air to join in the efforts to evacuate Nigerians fleeing from Sudan via Egypt.

Before then, the Nigerian Air Force has had it C-130 plane on ground in Egypt, with Air Peace offering to join in the evacuation for free.

Azman Air confirmed the approval in a tweet on its Twitter handle late on Monday.

It tweeted: “JUST IN: Azman Air have received the approval of the Federal Government to Evacuate Nigerians stranded at Egyptian border amid Sudan crisis with the 409-Seater Airbus A340-600

“Evacuation is expected to commence from Tue 2nd May as we await final clearance from Egypt to depart

“Our People will be home soon. Thanks to President.”