Sudan: Evacuees in search of luggages informed how to locate them

The emergency workers in charge of the Nigerians being evacuated from the war-torn Sudan have directed the evacuees in search of their luggages to visit the pilgrims terminal at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja (GAT).

According to a special announcement which was obtained by The Eagleonline Saturday evening, the affected are those who returned with flights 1 to 12.

Specifically, the returnees have been directed to visit GAT entrance main security arena, with valid evidence for their luggages to be released to them.