Sudan crisis: Pregnant women, children among sixth batch of Nigerian evacuees

Pregnant women and children were among the sixth batch of Nigerians fleeing war ravaged Sudan to arrive Nigeria.

The evacuees, put at 102, arrived via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 1pm on Sunday.

They came in after another batch of 410 Nigerians in the early hours of the day.

The 410 evacuees, who were flown in by Max Air, arrived at about 10:30am.

The latest arrivals were brought in by Tarco Air from Port Sudan.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, two more flights were still being expected on Sunday.

The flights will be conducted by Air Peace and Azman Air.